South Africa: Minister of Environmental Affairs to Officially Launch and Handover 5 “Asbestos – Free” Classroo ms at Sealane Primary School and a Road at Mafefe

The Minister of Environmental Affairs, Dr. Edna Molewa will officially open and handover 5 “asbestos- free” classrooms at Sealane Primary School and an 8 kilometre “asbestos-free” road at Mafefe village in Limpopo Province on Friday, 10 August 2018. The projects are part of the Department of Environmental Affairs’ (DEA) efforts to eliminate exposure of communities […]

The Minister of Environmental Affairs, Dr. Edna Molewa will officially open and handover 5 “asbestos- free” classrooms at...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...