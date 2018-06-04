South Africa: Minister of Social Development, Susan Shabangu to clarify House of Traditional Leaders on closure of Social Grants paypoints

There has been a campaign which seeks to destabilize social grants payments by spreading rumours that SASSA is to close all paypoints in the country without providing alternative. This misinformation has caused serious concerns in deep rural areas and Minister Susan Shabangu has requested to address House of the Traditional Leaders to set the record […]

There has been a campaign which seeks to destabilize social grants payments by spreading rumours that SASSA is to close all paypoints in...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...