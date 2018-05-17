South Africa: National Treasury must strengthen intervention mechanisms

The Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation has urged the National Treasury to strengthen its intervention measures in departments facing governance and financial management challenges. The committee said this could be done by amending the Public Finance Management Act to empower the National Treasury to intervene before departments reach crisis levels. These sentiments were raised […]

The Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation has urged the National Treasury to strengthen its i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...