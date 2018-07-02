South Africa: Parliament condemns racist insults directed at officials at constitutional review hearings

Parliament has been made aware that some its officials assisting the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, which is currently conducting public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution in various provinces around the country, have received several verbally abusive and racist phone calls from members of the public. Parliament condemns this abusive […]

Parliament has been made aware that some its officials assisting the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, which...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...