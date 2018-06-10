Alwihda Info
South Africa: Police committee to focus on 7 priorities in special cash-in-transit hearing


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juin 2018


The Portfolio Committee on Police will focus on 7 priorities during the public hearing on the current spate of cash-in-transit heists that will take place this coming Wednesday, 13 June 2018 in Parliament. The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Francois Beukman said that the aim of the public hearing is to bring all […]

