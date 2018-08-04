Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa: Portfolio Committee on police very concerned about saps safety implementation plans in light of recent attacks


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has expressed serious concern about the effectiveness of the safety strategy of the South African Police Services at station level following the Kareedouw station attack early this morning. The Committee condemns this act in the strongest terms. It is concerning that criminals have become […]

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has expressed serious concern about the effectiv...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/08/2018

Tchad : des logements sociaux dans chaque arrondissement

Tchad : des logements sociaux dans chaque arrondissement

Tchad : une importante quantité d'armes saisie dans le Batha Tchad : une importante quantité d'armes saisie dans le Batha 04/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : une multiplication de rejet des décisions de justice par les autorités régionales, s’inquiète la CTDDH

05/08/2018

La CASAC dénonce un rapport attentatoire d’Amnesty International contre le Tchad

05/08/2018

Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Namibia maintains its winning streak with a 58-28 win over Zimbabwe

05/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Lac Tchad : contre l'extrémisme, le CEDPE appelle à accélérer le processus de développement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/08/2018 - Le MoDeL

La fin d'un cycle !

La fin d'un cycle !

Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens 27/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 01/08/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.