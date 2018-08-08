South Africa: President Ramaphosa Declares Special Provincial Official Funeral for Acclaimed Actor-Playright Mr Winston Ntshona

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 for the late celebrated actor-playwright, Mr Winston Ntshona, who passed away on 02 August 2018. This Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 funeral is designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa for distinguished persons. The President has instructed that the […]

