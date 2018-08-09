South Africa: President Ramaphosa Invites the Public to Nominate Deserving Recipients of the 2019 National Orders

The Grand Patron of the National Orders, President Cyril Ramaphosa, hereby invites nominations from members of the public to put forward the names of any persons from all walks of life, that they believe deserve to receive the country’s highest honours, the National Orders. The deadline for nominations is 07 September 2018. National Orders are […]

The Grand Patron of the National Orders, President Cyril Ramaphosa, hereby invites nominations from members of the public to put forward the n...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...