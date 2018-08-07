South Africa: President Ramaphosa declares a Special Provincial Official Funeral for Former Ambassador Stephen Pandula Gawe

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for the late Struggle veteran and former Ambassador, Mr Stephen Pandula Gawe, who passed away on 18 July 2018 in the United Kingdom. This category funeral is designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa for distinguished persons. The President has instructed that […]

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for the late Struggle veteran and former Ambassador, Mr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...