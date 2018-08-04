South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address Women Judicial Officers

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 07 August 2018, address a Gala Dinner hosted by the South African Chapter of the International Association of Women Judges (SAC-IAWJ) at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. The purpose of the Gala dinner is to raise funds for Sexual and Gender Based Violence programmes run by the SAC-IAWJ […]

