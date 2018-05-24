South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Host the Diplomatic Corps in Celebration of Africa Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 25 May 2018 host the Diplomatic Corps in celebration of Africa Day 2018. South Africa is celebrating the Africa Day under the theme: “A year of Nelson Mandela – Building a Better Africa and a Better World”. The Africa month and Africa Day present an opportunity to promote African unity, […]
