South Africa: President Ramaphosa to address The 2018 National Women’s Day Event

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the National Women’s Day Event on 9 August 2018‚ which will be commemorated at Mbekweni, Paarl, in the Western Cape under the theme: “100 Years of Albertina Sisulu, Woman of Fortitude: Women United in Moving South Africa Forward”. 09 August is recognised as a National Public […]

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the National Women’s Day Event on 9 August 2018‚ which will be commemorated at Mbekweni,...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...