President Jacob Zuma has declared a Special Official Funeral for the late highly respected author and poet, Professor William Keorapetse Kgositsile, a renowned veteran activist and a giant of the liberation struggle who passed away on Wednesday, 03 January 2018. The Special Official Funeral category is for distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of