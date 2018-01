President Jacob Zuma will, on Thursday, 11 January 2018, hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya at Dr John Dube residence in Durban. President Kenyatta is on his first working visit to South Africa since his inauguration on 28 November 2017. South Africa and Kenya enjoy very warm bilateral relations underpinned […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...