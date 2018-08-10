South Africa: Rhodes Student Leaders to be Invited to Hearings on 28 and 28 August 2018

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, said that Rhodes University student leaders will be invited to attend the Portfolio Committee on Police hearings on gender violence and the Domestic Violence Act on 28 and 29 August 2018 in Cape Town. “The death of Kensani Maseko is indeed a wake-up call […]

