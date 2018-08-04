South Africa: Solid Progress in turning around Healthcare in Free State, but more must be done

The Select Committee on Social Services has concluded a week-long oversight visit to the Free State Province to assess progress in the implementation of interventions to improve the provision of healthcare services in the province. The province has made commendable progress in implementing some of the suggestions made by the National Council of Provinces. However, […]

The Select Committee on Social Services has concluded a week-long oversight visit to the Free State Province to assess pr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...