Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa: Solid Progress in turning around Healthcare in Free State, but more must be done


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Select Committee on Social Services has concluded a week-long oversight visit to the Free State Province to assess progress in the implementation of interventions to improve the provision of healthcare services in the province. The province has made commendable progress in implementing some of the suggestions made by the National Council of Provinces. However, […]

The Select Committee on Social Services has concluded a week-long oversight visit to the Free State Province to assess pr...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/08/2018

Tchad : le PLD et l'UNDR dénoncent des décisions des autorités

Tchad : le PLD et l'UNDR dénoncent des décisions des autorités

Tchad : nomination à la DGSSIE Tchad : nomination à la DGSSIE 04/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : une multiplication de rejet des décisions de justice par les autorités régionales, s’inquiète la CTDDH

05/08/2018

Réforme des partis politiques : le FONAC dénonce des dérives totalitaires

05/08/2018

La CASAC dénonce un rapport attentatoire d’Amnesty International contre le Tchad

05/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Lac Tchad : contre l'extrémisme, le CEDPE appelle à accélérer le processus de développement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/08/2018 - Le MoDeL

La fin d'un cycle !

La fin d'un cycle !

Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens 27/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 01/08/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.