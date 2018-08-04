South Africa: Statement by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize at a send-off Ceremony for Newly Appointed Engineers and Town Planners to Support Distressed Municipalities

Deputy Minister Nel, Top Management Our District Technical Support Teams, Ladies and gentlemen of the media, Good morning to you all and thank you for joining us. Earlier this year I indicated that the performance of the majority of municipalities remained below expectations. I said only seven percent of the country’s municipalities are classified as […]
Deputy Minister Nel, Top Management Our District Technical Support Teams, Ladies and gentlemen of the media, Good morning to you all an...
Deputy Minister Nel, Top Management Our District Technical Support Teams, Ladies and gentlemen of the media, Good morning to you all an...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...