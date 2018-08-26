Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa: Taking Parliament to the People Media Briefing in Bloemfontein


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) invites members of the media to a briefing on Taking Parliament to the People which will be held in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality tomorrow. Permanent delegates to the NCOP are, this week, revisiting the Free State to report back on progress made regarding undertakings taken during last year’s Taking […]

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) invites members of the media to a briefing on Taking Parliament to the People which will be held...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 24/08/2018

Ministre des Finances : "le président sait très bien que parfois, on ne peut rien contre ces gens"

Ministre des Finances : "le président sait très bien que parfois, on ne peut rien contre ces gens"

Tchad : décret de nomination du 23 août 2018 Tchad : décret de nomination du 23 août 2018 24/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : liste des candidats admis en 2ème session du baccalauréat

26/08/2018

Inde : des inondations font au moins 445 morts

26/08/2018

Tchad : 2 morts dans une noyade près de Gaoui

26/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Intervention militaire pour protéger les intérêts du Tchad : "si nous devons le faire demain, nous allons le faire"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/08/2018 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

L’emballage : une nouvelle religion à Djibouti

L’emballage : une nouvelle religion à Djibouti

À ces alimentaires sans conscience À ces alimentaires sans conscience 07/08/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 22/08/2018 -

Idriss Déby renforce ses troupes au Nord du Tchad, le CCSMR grelotte

Idriss Déby renforce ses troupes au Nord du Tchad, le CCSMR grelotte

La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous ! La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous ! 14/08/2018 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

REACTION - 22/08/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Mahamat Nour Ibedou : « prenons notre destin en main »

Mahamat Nour Ibedou : « prenons notre destin en main »

Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens 12/08/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.