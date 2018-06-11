South Africa: The National School of Government (NSG) partners with the EU to skill young graduates during Youth Month

The National School of Government (NSG), in partnership with the European Union (EU), is facilitating the Breaking Barriers to Entry (BB2E) for a total number of 1440 interns from Limpopo, Free State, Eastern Cape, KZN and Gauteng. The training will run from 11 June to 13 July 2018. During this week, 11 to 15 June […]

The National School of Government (NSG), in partnership with the European Union (EU), is facilitating the Breaking Barriers to Entry (BB2E) for a total number of 1440 inter...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...