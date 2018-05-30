South Africa: Warning of a Scam in the Name of the National Council of Provinces Chairperson, Ms Thandi Modise

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson, Ms Thandi Modise, has been made aware of a scam by someone going around attempting to defraud unsuspecting victims of large sums of money using her name. Ms Modise has seen various emails, sent from an email bearing her name, requesting the receiver to transfer large sums of […]

