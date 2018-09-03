South Africa: Water efficiency now part of the Green Tourism Incentive Programme from the third application window

The Department of Tourism is pleased to announce the addition of support for water efficiency measures in the Hospitality Industry to the third window application period of the Green Tourism Incentive Programme (GTIP), which opens from 1 September to 30 November 2018. In partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and with the National Cleaner […]

The Department of Tourism is pleased to announce the addition of support for water efficiency measures in the Hospitality In...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...