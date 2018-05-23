Alwihda Info
South Africa and Kenya Working Hard to Balance Trade and Investment


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The South African High Commissioner to Kenya, Ms Koleka Mqulwana says South Africa and Kenya are working hard to level the balance of trade by enhancing bilateral and investment relations. Mqulwana was speaking during the Trade and Investment seminar i in Nairobi, Kenya. According to Mqulwana, in recent high level interactions between the two countries, […]

