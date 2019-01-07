Alwihda Info
South Africa calls for calm ahead of the announcement of the official election results in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


South Africa joins SADC, the AU and many other international organisations in awaiting the elections results to be announced by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI). Any other body of civil society should refrain from announcing any results of the elections which may undermine peace and stability in the DRC, […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



