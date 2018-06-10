Alwihda Info
South Africa clinch HSBC World Rugby Seven’s Series title in dramatic Paris finale


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The HSBC World Rugby Seven’s Series title was decided in dramatic fashion after South Africa beat England 24-14 in the final of the HSBC Paris Sevens to clinch the gold medal and retain their series title. In one of the most competitive years in the history of the series, the title went down to the […]

