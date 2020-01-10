South Africa conveys its sincere condolences to the Government and People of Ukraine following the tragic aircraft crash near Tehran

The South African Government and the People of South Africa express great sadness and convey their sincere condolences to the Government of Ukraine in the wake of the fatal aircraft crash which claimed the lives of 176 passengers, of various nationalities, and crew near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday, 8 January […]

