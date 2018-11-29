South Africa’s message on the occasion of the UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

The South African Government joins the international community today in observing the United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, as well as in renewing our shared commitment to a just and lasting solution to the Question of Palestine. The prolonged Palestinian struggle against dispossession and the fragmentation of the State of Palestine […]

The South African Government joins the international community today in observing the United Nations International ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...