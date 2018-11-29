Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa’s message on the occasion of the UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The South African Government joins the international community today in observing the United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, as well as in renewing our shared commitment to a just and lasting solution to the Question of Palestine. The prolonged Palestinian struggle against dispossession and the fragmentation of the State of Palestine […]

The South African Government joins the international community today in observing the United Nations International ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/11/2018

Tchad : "en deux semaines, on ne peut pas préparer une équipe de foot"

Tchad : "en deux semaines, on ne peut pas préparer une équipe de foot"

Tchad : "pour la bonne cohabitation, la seule chose qu'il faut c'est la justice" Tchad : "pour la bonne cohabitation, la seule chose qu'il faut c'est la justice" 28/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : Déby lance un appel à ceux qui ont pris les armes, "revenez à la raison"

28/11/2018

HEC Tchad devient une Université

28/11/2018

Tchad : "en deux semaines, on ne peut pas préparer une équipe de foot"

28/11/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté 26/11/2018 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.