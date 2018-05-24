South African Business Delegation Arrives in Tanzania for Trade and Investment Opportunities

The South African business delegation has arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for the second leg of the Trade and Investment mission that is led by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) from 23 – 25 May 2018. The aim of the mission is to increase trade and investment between the two countries. […]

The South African business delegation has arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for the second leg of the Trade and Investment mission that is led by the Department of Trade and Industry (...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...