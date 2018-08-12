Alwihda Info
South Sudan: European Union transposes United Nations Security Council resolution 2428 reinforcing sanctions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Août 2018


The Council has transposed UN Security Council resolution 2428 (2018) which notably imposes an arms embargo and adds two persons to the list of persons and entities subject to restrictive measures. The EU already had an arms embargo in place on South Sudan since 2011. The two persons added had also already been sanctioned by […]

