South Sudan: Humanitarian Coordinator condemns killing of aid worker, calls for the immediate release of seven others held by armed group

The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Alain Noudehou, has strongly condemned the killing of an aid worker in Bentiu, Unity, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of seven others abducted by an armed group in Morobo County, Central Equatoria. Over the weekend, armed men shot at an NGO vehicle clearly marked with the […]

