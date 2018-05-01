South Sudan: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitates safe return of 10 aid workers abducted last week

Ten aid workers taken by an armed group last week were returned to Juba today by a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The South Sudanese aid workers were transported by ICRC aircraft from an area around Yei to the capital, Juba. “The ICRC has a long-standing record as a neutral […]

