South Sudan Minister of Petroleum in Visit to Qatar, Qatar National Bank to Support Energy and Infrastructure Growth

Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan, met with Abdallah Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Qatar National Bank; South Sudan affirms commitment to building infrastructure and funding businesses with support of QNB; QNB has provided technical and financial support to South Sudan and opened in the country in 2011. […]

Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan, met with Abdallah Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Acting Group Chief E...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...