South Sudan Minister of Petroleum in Visit to Qatar, Qatar National Bank to Support Energy and Infrastructure Growth


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan, met with Abdallah Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Qatar National Bank; South Sudan affirms commitment to building infrastructure and funding businesses with support of QNB; QNB has provided technical and financial support to South Sudan and opened in the country in 2011. […]

Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan, met with Abdallah Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Acting Group Chief E...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



