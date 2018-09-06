South Sudan: Sentencing of soldiers for killing and raping a step forward for justice

Following the conviction and sentencing of 10 South Sudanese soldiers in connection with the killing of a journalist and rape of aid workers during an attack on the Terrain Hotel in the capital Juba in July 2016, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Seif Magango said: “After much […]

