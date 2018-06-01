South Sudan: Thousands of men, women and children caught between the frontlines are unable to reach essential food, water and healthcare

Thousands of people caught between the frontlines in South Sudan are unable to reach basic services including food, water and essential healthcare says the medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors without Borders (MSF). Since the end of April, the conflict-ravaged counties of Leer and Mayendit in the north of South Sudan have once again been […]
