South Sudan: UN Humanitarian Chief urges parties to cease hostilities, protect civilians and aid workers

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, concluded his two-day mission to South Sudan today, calling for all parties to cease hostilities, amidst fresh fighting that has displaced tens of thousands of people in multiple locations across the country. During his two-day visit, Mr. Lowcock met with Government officials, members of […]

