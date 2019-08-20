South Sudan: Women humanitarians are honoured on World Humanitarian Day

On World Humanitarian Day, the Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, said more needs to be done to address the risks faced by women humanitarians and combat the pre-existing inequalities and discrimination that are reinforced by conflict and violence, leading to unique risks for women and girls. Mr. Noudéhou said: “I want to highlight […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...