South Sudan ‘revitalized’ peace deal must be inclusive, Security Council hears

“We would like to appeal to this Council and to other international actors and entities concerned with the situation in South Sudan to give the IGAD peace process that is currently and earnestly underway in Khartoum, full support. This Council must be seen as fully supporting the peace process for South Sudan, not just eager […]

“We would like to appeal to this Council and to other international actors and entities concerned with the situation in South Sudan to give the IGAD peace proces...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...