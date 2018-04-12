Alwihda Info
Speaker Baleka Mbete to deliver a eulogy at Mama Winnie Madikizela’s memorial service


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Avril 2018


Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Baleka Mbete will deliver a eulogy at Mama Winnie Madikizela – Mandela ‘s memorial service which will be held at Freedom Park, Pretoria. Mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela was an embodiment of the struggle for freedom and humanity. It is befitting that institutions like The Charlotte Mannya- Maxeke and Freedom […]

