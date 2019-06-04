Alwihda Info
Spokesman’s reaction to escalation of Sudan crisis


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Juin 2019


Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has expressed deep concern over the re-escalation of tensions and deepening of internal conflicts in Sudan and condoled with the families of the victims of the recent clashes over the past days. In a statement on Tuesday, Mousavi underlined the need to address people”s demands and the importance of […]

