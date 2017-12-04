Sports Envoys Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco Visit Tanzania

Olympic Gold Medalist and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Alex Morgan and Orlando City SC midfielder Servando Carrasco of Major League Soccer are traveling to Tanzania on December 2-9 as U.S. Department of State [Sports Envoys](https://eca.state.gov/programs-initiatives/initiatives/sports-diplomacy/sports-envoys-and-sports-visitors). The Sports Envoys are helping to bolster the United States’… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/sports-envoys-alex-morgan-and-servando-carrasco-visit-ta...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...