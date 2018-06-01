Springboks hit the road running in Washington

The Springbok tour group arrived in Washington DC on Thursday morning (local time) and went immediately into their preparation routine for Saturday’s Test against Wales at the RFK Stadium. The once-off international in the United States capital kicks off a busy month for the South Africans, who also clash with England over the course of […]

