Staffbus Nigeria Clinches Seyi Tinubu’s Step Grand Prize

Staffbus.ng (Staff Bus Nigeria) (www.staffbus.ng), a tech startup solving the challenges of daily commute in Lagos has clinched the grand prize of â¦5million at the Seyi Tinubu Empowerment Project (STEP), Lagos Edition on Tuesday. In addition to the grant is a free LCD advertising display of the brand in the Lekki Toll Admiralty Plaza, Lagos […]

Staffbus.ng (Staff Bus Nigeria) (www.staffbus.ng), a tech startup solving the challenges of daily commute in Lagos has clinched the grand prize ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...