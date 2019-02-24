Standard Chartered maintains its momentum as it introduces more digitally-led retail banks in Africa

Standard Chartered (www.SC.com) today announced it had completed a simultaneous multi-market launch of its digitally-led retail banks in Tanzania and Ghana, with Kenya’s roll out scheduled to occur shortly. This follows the launches of the Bank’s digital offering in Uganda in January this year and Côte d’Ivoire in 2018. The expansion is part of the […]

Standard Chartered (www.SC.com) today announced it had completed a simultaneous multi-market launch of its digitally-led retail banks in ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...