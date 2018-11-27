Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) to Meet with Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for Progress Update


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) will this afternoon meet with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for an update on progress with cases that have been reported on and others still being investigated. SCOPA will also meet with the National Treasury on the challenges confronting the Department of Water and Sanitation. Details of meeting: […]

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) will this afternoon meet with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for an update o...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/11/2018

Tchad : 8 étudiants incarcérés obtiennent une autorisation de sortie pour les examens

Tchad : 8 étudiants incarcérés obtiennent une autorisation de sortie pour les examens

Tchad : Baba Ladde pris à parti à la maison d'arrêt de N'Djamena Tchad : Baba Ladde pris à parti à la maison d'arrêt de N'Djamena 26/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : Baba Ladde pris à parti à la maison d'arrêt de N'Djamena

26/11/2018

Tchad-Soudan : des armes saisies à la frontière

26/11/2018

Agriculture dans le désert : le Tchad séduit par le savoir-faire israélien

27/11/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/11/2018 - Thomas Dietrich

Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté

Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté

Le dérèglement des relations humaines Le dérèglement des relations humaines 18/11/2018 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.