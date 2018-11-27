Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) to Meet with Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for Progress Update

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) will this afternoon meet with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for an update on progress with cases that have been reported on and others still being investigated. SCOPA will also meet with the National Treasury on the challenges confronting the Department of Water and Sanitation. Details of meeting: […]

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) will this afternoon meet with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for an update o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...