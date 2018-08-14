Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) to conduct oversight visits to South African Airways (SAA) and Transnet next week

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will next week conduct oversight visits to South African Airways (SAA) and Transnet in the Gauteng Province. Following the engagement Scopa had with SAA on 24 April 2018 as a result of the qualified audit opinion with irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, Scopa resolved to visit SAA to […]

