State Visit of President Cyril Ramaphosa to India : 25-26 January 2019 – India-South Africa Joint Statement

1. At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the President of the Republic of South Africa His Excellency Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by first lady Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, 09 Cabinet Ministers, senior officials and a large business delegation is on a State Visit to the Republic of India on 25-26 January 2019. […]

1. At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the President of the Republic of South Africa His Excellency Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, acc...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...