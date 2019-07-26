State Visit of the President of India to Benin, The Gambia and Guinea (July 28 -3 August 2019)

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will pay a State Visit to Benin, The Gambia and Guinea from 28 July to 3 August, 2019. This visit is the first ever visit of HOS/HOG of India to all the three countries. The President will be accompanied by Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Micro, Small […]

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will pay a State Visit to Benin, The Gambia and Guinea from 28 July to 3 August, 2019. This visit is the first ever visit of HOS/HOG of India to all the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...