The Secretary-General welcomes the peaceful conduct of the second round of the Presidential election in Liberia. He commends the Government, political parties and people of Liberia for the orderly poll. Following consultations with relevant national stakeholders, the Secretary-General has requested former President Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, a member of his High-level Advisory Board, to travel… […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...