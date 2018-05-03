Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Libya: The Secretary-General condemns the terrorist attack on the High National Election Commission (HNEC) headquarters in Tripoli today. He extends his condolences to the families of the victims and sincere sympathy to the wounded. The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to the implementation […]

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Libya: The Secretary-Gener...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...