Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General – on Libya

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the news that some 150 refugees and migrants lost their lives after the boats they were in capsized off the coast of Libya on 25 July. Children and pregnant women are among the missing. He is also concerned by reports that many of the survivors rescued by the Libyan […]

