Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General – on Sudan

The Secretary-General is encouraged by the agreement reached between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council on 5 July towards the establishment of transitional governing bodies. He congratulates the African Union and Ethiopia for their role in mediating the Sudanese-led talks and commends the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for its […]

